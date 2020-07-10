Two killed in fiery midtown crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have identified one of two people who were killed in a early morning crash on Tuesday, July 7.
According to the Tucson Police Department, Rudy Rene DeLeon, 19, was the driver of one of the cars that collided in the intersection of Tucson and Broadway boulevards at about 2 a.m.
DeLeon and his passenger, who has not yet been identified, were discovered after firefighters extinguished a fire that had engulfed the 2005 Acura TL after the wreck.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 1997 Ford Explorer, was taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Traffic detectives say the Acura was traveling west on Broadway at a high rate of speed when it struck the Explorer, which was going south on Tucson.
A DUI officer determined that the driver of the Explorer was not impaired at the time of the crash. Excessive speed was determined to be the major factor in this crash.
No charges or citations have been issued.
