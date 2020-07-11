FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning for the weekend

Sat July 11, 2020, 5-5:30 p.m. Forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | July 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM MST - Updated July 11 at 6:05 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Our excessive heat warning continues with the heat peaking tomorrow. We are looking to break records in Tucson with a high of 113F. The heat will back off by next week with slim rain chances.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-80s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with a high of 113F. Excessive heat warning continues.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 110F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8pm. 20% chance for showers and storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107F.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105F. 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F. 10% chance for showers and storms.

