TPD Alert: Possible kidnapping near Santa Rita Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Police department is seeking the public’s assistance with information regarding a possible kidnapping that occurred at Santa Rita Park earlier today.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., a red Dodge minivan pulled into the east side of Santa Rita Park.
A man walking out of the van was seen walking over to a woman sleeping on the ground, reportedly picked her up and put her into the back of the van. The man left the park at a high speed.
TPD says two witnesses watched the incident. The van was seen driving the wrong way down the street, through different parking lots and on the freeway.
The van eventually existed the freeway at Ajo Way and continued eastbound.
The man driving the vehicle is described as a White male in his 40′s, approximately 6 feet tall, about 150 lbs., with clean shaven hair and tattoos on his arms and neck.
The woman is described as Hispanic, in her 40′s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 130 lbs., with brown curly hair, tattoos on her arms and wearing a black tank top.
TPD says they have very limited details about the incident, but witnesses say the woman was waving her arms as the van drove away.
Detectives are actively investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident, information about the vehicle or people involved is asked to call 911.
