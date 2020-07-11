Yuma Borer Patrol tracks down group of three, finds two deceased

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On July 10, 2020, Yuma Border Patrol Agents from the Wellton Station near Interstate 8 apprehended a 50-year-old Mexican national who had been tracked down with two others in a remote desert area.
The individual told border agents the two others had been left behind by their smuggler.
At approximately 6:50 a.m., a deceased body was found with no identification near the Copper Mountains, just southeast from the station.
Agents then notified the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office requesting additional personnel to search for the third subject.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. agents found clothing, food and a cell phone belonging to the third individual. Additionally, the subject had written “HELP” on the ground with an arrow pointing north.
The third individual’s deceased body was discovered lying motionless on the ground by helicopter after 5 p.m.
“This loss of life is another sobering reminder of the dangers associated with illegally crossing our border, especially as the desert experiences extreme temperatures,” said Wellton Station Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge Joseph Remenar. “Transnational criminal organizations continue to prioritize profit over human life, even as the men and women of the Wellton Station work tirelessly to prevent these unfortunate deaths.”
U.S. Customs and Border patrol welcomes assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435.
Reporting illicit activity could save someone’s life.
