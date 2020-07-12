Crews responding to Navarro Ranch Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three Points Fire District and Arizona Department of Forestry are responding to a fire in Navarro Ranch after receiving reports following last night’s thunderstorm.
Several engines, hand crews and an aircraft are working to protect homes in Cisco Ranch.
Crews are asking people to stay away from the area of Diamond bell and Sierrita Mountain south area at this time.
Law enforcement will be placed in the area to make sure emergency crews can work efficiently.
Crews are asking people to refrain from flying drones in the area.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
