FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning continues through Monday night

By Jaclyn Selesky | July 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM MST - Updated July 12 at 6:53 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We broke a record today with a high of 113 degrees making this the hottest day of 2020. The excessive heat warning for Southern Arizona continues through Monday night. Heat will ease up by next week with a better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance for isolated thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the lower-80s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a high of 108F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8pm. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107F. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106F. 10 percent chance for showers and storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105F. 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 103F. 20 percent chance for showers and storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for showers and storms. 101F for the high.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 101F. 20 percent chance for showers and storms.

