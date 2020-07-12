One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle collision southeast of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision that sent one person to the hospital on July 12, 2020.
Around 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle collision on Valencia Rd. East of Wilmot Rd.
Upon arrival, they discovered a passenger vehicle with one occupant that had been traveling eastbound on Valencia when it went over the median and rolled over, stopping in the westbound lanes of Valencia Rd.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released as it is available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.