Thousands without power following thunderstorm, officials warn of hazardous road conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 12,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without electricity after strong winds and a thunderstorm ripped through southern Arizona on Saturday, July 11.
The TEP power outage map shows thousands of households have been impacted in neighborhoods all over Tucson. While some areas of the map indicate the cause of the outage is under investigation, many parts state the outage is because of equipment damage from the storm.
Neighborhoods in Green Valley, Sahuarita and Summit are also without power at this time. The cause of those outages are still to be determined.
View an updated version of the map here.
Officials with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the storm left roadways a mess and are warning motorists to be wary as they drive.
Deputies responded to the following areas Saturday evening, according to a community alert:
- Traffic lights went out at Swan and Sunrise and Sunrise and Via Palomita
- Power line down at Allegheny Street and Reno Avenue.
- Power pole down in the 410 block of North Flowing Wells.
- Power pole down in the 200 block of West Ocotillo Vista.
- A tree fell on a vehicle behind 5555 East River Road.
- A tree was reported to be blocking the roadway in the 3300 block of N Calle Largo.
Drivers should use caution and find alternative routes when traveling.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.