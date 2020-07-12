Two men in the hospital following accidental shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department say two men are in a local hospital with serious injuries as a result of an accidental shooting in Sahuarita on Saturday, July 11.
According to a community alert, deputies responded to a residence on the 16000 block of South Delgado Road on Saturday. Detectives are still working to find out what happened.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.