ACTION DAYS: Heavy rainfall, flooding possible Thursday-Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Thursday-Saturday, July 23-25, because of the possibility for heavy rainfall and flooding.
High temperatures will drop to the mid- to low 90s beginning Thursday.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104. Isolated shower possible.
MONDAY NIGHT: Spotty sprinkles possible. Lows around 80.
TUESDAY: 20 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 101.
WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: 60 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: 70 percent chance of storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
