ACTION DAYS: Heavy rainfall, flooding possible Thursday-Saturday
Dew points on the rise. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 2, 2020 at 5:44 AM MST - Updated July 20 at 5:51 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Thursday-Saturday, July 23-25, because of the possibility for heavy rainfall and flooding.

High temperatures will drop to the mid- to low 90s beginning Thursday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104. Isolated shower possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Spotty sprinkles possible. Lows around 80.

TUESDAY: 20 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 60 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 70 percent chance of storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

