Catalina Foothills School District releases plan for upcoming school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Catalina Foothills School District has released a plan for the upcoming school year.
The following letter is a message from Superintendent Mary Kamerzell:
“We know that you have been eagerly awaiting news of Catalina Foothills School District’s return-to-school plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Thank you for your patience. Using the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (APA), we believe that ours is a thorough, high-quality plan that provides choices for families, rigorous learning for students, and addresses the health/safety concerns for students and staff.
Guidance related to Covid-19 may continue to evolve throughout the coming school year, and we are confident that our plans are flexible enough to respond to those possible changes. If in-person school is delayed again, we will be ready to begin the year with remote learning for all students starting on August 17.
Welcome Back!
Choose Your Path Back to School
Catalina Foothills School District is offering two options when it comes to planning a safe return to school. Our website contains extensive information on the available pathways:
Families are asked to carefully read about each option, then select the choice that will best serve your individual student(s).
Families interested in the Remote Learning option will need to confirm a selection by choosing the Reserve Remote Learning Here button on our website and then filling out the online form by Sunday, July 26.
No action is required by families who are currently registered for school and are choosing the In-Person option.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.