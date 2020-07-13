Catalina Foothills School District releases plan for upcoming school year

“We know that you have been eagerly awaiting news of Catalina Foothills School District’s return-to-school plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Thank you for your patience. Using the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (APA), we believe that ours is a thorough, high-quality plan that provides choices for families, rigorous learning for students, and addresses the health/safety concerns for students and staff.