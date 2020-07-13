County officials turn to Tik Tok to encourage mask wearing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a memo released by Pima County outlining its communications strategy to combat the coronavirus, it says “the most urgent communications initiative we’re working on” is convincing people to wear a mask.
It has outlined a five-point strategy that aims are every demographic and age group in the county.
Analytics is paving the way for its social media strategy.
Right now, older folks on Facebook, the next younger generation on Instagram and those under 25, Tik Tok.
“It caught out attention because it seems to be everywhere with people under 25,” said Bonnie Leko-Shapiro, a communications specialist who is in charge of the Tik Tok account.
Nearly three weeks ago, Gov. Doug Ducey paused the state’s reopening, targeting those under 40 who were suspected of being generally responsible for the state’s coronavirus surge.
Now, the county is targeting those same demographics but in a different format.
“If we can find a way to make wearing a face mask fun, that would kind of the ideal,” Leko-Shapiro said.
Tying it to the Tik Tok video format may help achieve that goal.
COVID-19 is a serious subject, getting the attention of the younger folks may entail a fun format, which is exactly what Tik Tok does.
Tik Tok is a relatively new app in the U.S. Developed in China, it arrived on the American scene just two years ago but has already captivated the younger generation.
It has also engendered the ire of the White House which has threatened to ban it in the U.S. saying it’s spying because of its voluminous gathering of data.
“We were very aware of some of the conversation and we talked about it,” she said. “If it gets banned in the United States, we’ll stop using it.”
But for the time being, it’s a big part of its campaign.
“It’s where the younger people are consuming their content,” Leko-Shapiro said. “It’s really important for us to be there.”
Important, they believe, because many younger people are ignoring the virus feeling they are impervious to it.
It’s for that reason the Tik Tok accounts may instill a sense of responsibility for them.
The county will tell them “it may not affect you very seriously but you could be exposing a parent, aunt, uncle, grandparent, neighbor or teacher.”
The teacher component is important because the state is considering a plan to reopen schools in the coming weeks with in-person teaching.
“The target demographic is more of the high school-aged audience,” Leko-Shapiro said. “The kids who are old enough to wear a mask all day.”
