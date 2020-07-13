FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning through today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We broke a record today with a high of 113 degrees making this the hottest day of 2020. The excessive heat warning for Southern Arizona continues through Monday night. Heat will ease up by next week with a better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 108F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8pm. 10% chance for showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105F. 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 103F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. 101F for the high.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 101F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
