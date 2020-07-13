First official day for COVID-19 testing at Kino Sports Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers say 250 people had appointments, which are required to get tested. The cost is free for those getting the test, while Pima County is using CARES Act funding to pay for the operation. Paradigm Laboratories is handling the testing for the County. On their website, the company describes it offering “onsite solutions program… (with) credentialed Paradigm Laboratories employee to collect, process, and ship samples.”
The site is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If all goes well Monday, more slots could open up for people to get tested.
“We’ll open it up to 500 by the end of the week, and see from there,” said Ethan Sasz, owner of Paradigm Laboratories.
Sasz said people should get results in about 48 hours. Testing site officials are adamant about keeping sites appointment only- due to social distancing concerns.
“For us to maintain a good patient experience, we don’t want people waiting here for 30 minutes,” said Sasz.
Organizers said the biggest hurdle has been finding qualified people to administer and help with the testing.
“We want to hire hometown Tucsonans or Arizonans… people who can interact with patients,” said Robin Winters, who heads human resources for Paradigm Laboratories.
Winters said the company still needs to hire about 15 people, like Courtney Roberts, who is administrating tests.
“Its life and death. That’s as simple as you can put it,” said Roberts.
Roberts, a paramedic from Tucson, was in New York for eight weeks helping at a nursing home during the pandemic.
No doctor’s note is needed to get the test, just a government ID. Organizers ask you come alone to limit the amount of people inside. Paradigm laboratories said they will not be tasting anyone under the age of 5.
