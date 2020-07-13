Long-term care and assisted-living facilities receiving Pima Love Notes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many residents in long-term care and assisted-living facilities haven't seen their loved ones for the past four months due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions. The Pima Love Note project is sending hand-colored pictures, cards and letters to the residents to show they aren't forgotten.
“We just wanted the community to come together and build compassionate empathy and to reach out to these individuals that might be experiencing increased isolation due to the pandemic,” said Cecilia Nguyen, the Volunteer Coordinator with the Pima County Emergency Operations Center.
Anyone in the community can send a note. Nguyen said the goal is to spark joy to those in the care facilities and even uplift the person writing the letter.
”It can be a way for the writers themselves to alleviate stress by coloring a page, creating something with their hands and just using their creativity in a way they may not have thought about before,” she said.
Fifty-five facilities have signed up to receive notes and the community has worked to fill that need. Volunteers and employees at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures are doing their part to spread the love and including photos of the miniatures in each note.
”We will be including with them a pack of art prints featuring Madeline Cook whose work we have in our collection,” said the museum’s Marketing Director Gentry Sproken. “We have 12 miniatures that she has created.”
Pima Love notes are a way to bring the museum directly to the care facilities residents.
”In normal times, a lot of these residents in care facilities visit the museum in group tours and their caregivers always talk about how the miniatures just really resonate with them,” Sproken said.
The Pima Love Notes are allowing people to stay connected from afar in a time when being together just isn’t possible. You can find out how to send your own note, here.
