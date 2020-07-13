School districts across Southern Arizona release plan for start of 2020-21 academic year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - School districts across southern Arizona have released their plans for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Tucson Unified School District released a letter to parents and students in response to Governor Ducey delaying classroom start dates in the fall.
TUSD says classes will begin online on August 10, 2020 and then move to in-person learning.
“Although starting this school year remotely is not ideal, we are committed to offering every child quality and rigorous curriculum, 5 days a week, from our highly qualified teachers. Instruction will be conducted utilizing teacher zoom lessons, as well as, some recorded lessons and offline homework. Classes will be consistent with real-time classroom instruction and will utilize approved online programs with assessment tools,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, TUSD Superintendent.
The following letter is from Superintendent Todd A. Jaeger:
“Last week, I sent you a letter regarding the opening of school. The letter said that Amphitheater planned to start the 2020-2021 school year with remote education on Aug. 10, and intended to prepare for opening in-person instruction on Aug. 17, a target date set by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
The District released the reopening recommendations on July 7, and planned to present them to the Governing Board on July 14 for approval.
Since July 7, we have seen continual rises in COVID cases in Arizona and increased concern about the safety of opening schools. It has become clear that the Governor Doug Ducey’s “aspirational” opening date of Aug. 17 for in-person education will not be possible to meet.
Guidelines issued months ago by the White House and the Centers for Disease Control include a phasing system for reopening communities. School openings fall into Phase 2, which requires four weeks of declining COVID numbers. We did the math, and it’s unlikely that schools will meet the Phase 2 criteria to open before Labor Day.
The amended recommendation to the Governing Board reflects this information. You can read more detail here.
The District understands that delaying the opening of in-person education will be welcome news to some and will be disheartening news to others. We recognize the health issues that are associated with opening and not opening, and we feel duty-bound to balance the needs of our community, looking always to the guidance of the health agencies charged with making these decisions.
We also recognize that a delay in reopening in-person may create new questions and uncertainties. We are presenting these recommendations to the Governing Board on Tuesday, and once we have an approved general plan, we will be able to provide more details
Thank you for your understanding as we work to make the best decision we can in ever-changing circumstances. Our deepest hope is that we can come together to reach the levels necessary to allow us to open our schools. We miss our students.”
The following message is from Marana Unified School District website updated on July 13, 2020:
- The Governor’s Executive Order on Monday, June 29, 2020 delays the start of in-person instruction until August 17, 2020, while allowing schools to offer remote learning/distance learning.
The Marana Unified School District recognizes that it is in the best interest of students, staff, and families to re-engage, connect, and begin learning as soon as possible, and therefore, will begin the school year on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Read Letter to Parents/Guardians dated July 8, 2020. The District’s Grab & Go meal program and Childcare for Essential Workers program continues.
Families have the choice of full-time Remote Learning for grades K-12 or full-time Marana Distance Learning for grades 5-12.
- Remote Learning
- Grades K-12
- Five full-days per week
- The structured, engaging, high-quality academic learning experience allows students to connect to their teachers, classmates, and daily lessons remotely.
- Consistency in teaching practices and graded learning experiences for students.
- MUSD teachers
- Lessons aligned to the District's comprehensive district curriculum, allowing a seamless transition to classroom learning when the District is able to resume school in-person.
- Chromebook provided by MUSD
- Social-emotional support
- Physical Education, Music, and other electives
- Additional services and support to students and families
- More information about Remote Learning will be shared on our website in the coming days including expectations and requirements for student learning including meet the teacher visits, grading, attendance, instruction, daily schedules, special needs, Chromebook distribution, sports/athletic practices, and other information.
- Marana Distance Learning
- Grades 5-12
- Five full-days per week
- Students considering MDL for grades 5-12 should carefully consider their academic skills and learning style.
- MDL courses suit learners who prefer to work independently and are able to prioritize and complete tasks on their own.
- Mesa Distance Learning Self-Paced Curriculum - more than 80 courses offered.
- Mesa Distance Learning or MUSD teachers
- Chromebook provided by MUSD
- Social-emotional support
- Physical Education and other electives
- Accommodations and support services available
- Learn more about Marana Distance Learning
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a fluid situation and plans will consistently be evaluated to adapt to the continuing trends of the virus, guided by local, state, and national authorities.
When Schools Are Able To Resume In-Person Instruction
MUSD is committed to providing families choice to make the decision that is best for their student’s learning. MUSD recognizes that these are unprecedented times and each student and family has different needs. The District also recognizes that parents have a choice when it comes to education, and MUSD parents have voiced a need for both classroom learning and online learning when the District is able to resume in-person instruction.
When schools are able to resume in-person instruction, MUSD plans to offer three high-quality learning models to provide choice for students and families:
Classroom Learning - available when schools are able to resume in-person instruction
Flexible Learning - available when schools are able to resume in-person instruction
Full-Time Marana Distance Learning - available beginning August 5 through the 2020-2021 school year for grades 5-12.
The following letter is a message from Superintendent Mary Kamerzell:
“We know that you have been eagerly awaiting news of Catalina Foothills School District’s return-to-school plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Thank you for your patience. Using the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (APA), we believe that ours is a thorough, high-quality plan that provides choices for families, rigorous learning for students, and addresses the health/safety concerns for students and staff.
Guidance related to Covid-19 may continue to evolve throughout the coming school year, and we are confident that our plans are flexible enough to respond to those possible changes. If in-person school is delayed again, we will be ready to begin the year with remote learning for all students starting on August 17.
Welcome Back!
Choose Your Path Back to School
Catalina Foothills School District is offering two options when it comes to planning a safe return to school. Our website contains extensive information on the available pathways:
Families are asked to carefully read about each option, then select the choice that will best serve your individual student(s).
Families interested in the Remote Learning option will need to confirm a selection by choosing the Reserve Remote Learning Here button on our website and then filling out the online form by Sunday, July 26.
No action is required by families who are currently registered for school and are choosing the In-Person option.”
