Arizona Chapter of Beta Theta Pi closed for conduct violations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona has been notified by Beta Theta Pi headquarters that the fraternity’s Delta Beta chapter has been suspended following a series of incidents related to hazing and alcohol use, resulting in its immediate closure.
The UArizona Dean of Students Office has issued a Loss of Recognition letter in tandem with the decision.
“We have respect for a fraternal organization that holds its members accountable for their actions. Beta Theta Pi informed us of the reasons for taking such serious action and we fully support that decision,” said Kendal Washington White, UArizona dean of students.
The UA maintains an online listing of Greek organizations under judicial review to help students and families evaluate fraternities and sororities. It can be found at http://greek.arizona.edu/judicial and it is updated each semester.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.