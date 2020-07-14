FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances going up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Finally... some relief! Temps are on their way down down, and rain chances are on their way up!
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 105F.
THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.
FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.
SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.
MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.