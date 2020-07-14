FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances going up!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 14, 2020 at 4:08 AM MST - Updated July 14 at 5:26 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Finally... some relief! Temps are on their way down down, and rain chances are on their way up!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 105F.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

