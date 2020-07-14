UPDATE: Gas leak on University of Arizona campus sealed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department and University of Arizona Police Department worked together to seal a gas leak on the University of Arizona campus, according to a tweet from the fire department.
The electrical and computer engineering building, located at 1230 E. Speedway Blvd., was evacuated Tuesday, July 14, where crews found a silane gas leak in the building’s nano and macro fabrication center.
Earlier, officials warned anyone in the area to avoid Second Street and Palm Drive on the UA campus.
It’s still unclear how the leak started.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
