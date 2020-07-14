Tesla on Autopilot rear-ends Arizona DPS vehicle parked on side of road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tesla on Autopilot rear-ended an Arizona DPS vehicle that was on the side of the interstate, authorities said.
The accident happened on Interstate 10 near Benson Tuesday, July 14.
Arizona DPS said the trooper was working the scene of a previous accident when his vehicle hit.
The driver of the Tesla allegedly admitted the vehicle was on Autopilot and Arizona DPS said he is being investigated for DUI.
“Luckily, our sergeant wasn’t in the vehicle and wasn’t hurt,” Arizona DPS said in a tweet. “The impact caused the patrol vehicle to collide with the back of an ambulance, but fortunately the occupants of the ambulance weren’t injured.”
The Tesla driver, a 23-year-old man from California, suffered injuries that are not life threatening.
