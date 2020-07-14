U of A foreign students react to Trump Administration pulling rule requiring in-person classes

“Members of the Coalition for Academic Justice UA are relieved to hear that the Trump administration has rescinded this cruel and ill-advised policy that could have impacted as many as 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students at the University of Arizona, if the UA were to decide to go online in the fall. Our international students contribute to the educational mission of the university in ways that are invaluable. We also are pleased that the UA administration joined a lawsuit to bring a halt to this misguided ICE policy. Members of the Coalition will continue to stand with and support our international students.”