Authorities search for suspect involved in UA bookstore burglary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the University of Arizona Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary on campus.
In a news release, officials say the burglary happened Friday, July 3 just before 4 p.m. at the bookstore located in the university’s medical college. After an emergency alarm alerted the authorities, police arrived on the scene where they found broken glass and blood. It was evident merchandise was missing from the store as well.
Based on security photos taken of the suspect at the scene, police are searching for a man with a medium build and long dark hair. He is 5-feet-9- to 11-inches tall and wore a gray, collard shirt, black pants, white shoes and carried a backpack during the burglary, the release stated.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call Det. John Dorer at 520-621-827. To remain anonymous, call the UAPD tip line 621-TIPS (8477) or 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.