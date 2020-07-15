Bighorn Fire: All road closures will remain until Nov. 1. Only residents and people with special permits will be given entry.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains grew to 119,541 acres and is 89 percent contained as of Tuesday, July 14.
Officials announced that all road closures will be consolidated into one- which will remain in effect until Nov. 1, 2020
Only Summerhaven, Soldier’s Camp and Willow Canyon residents and employees will be allowed to return without an escort, however, proper documentation needs to be shown to allow access.
People with special permits will be allowed entry, such as observatory workers and Pima County and Tucson Fire District officials. People renting private cabins will also be allowed, but they will need to provide proof of reservation.
Residents that have returned to Summerhaven may continue to see smoke during the day along with possible embers glowing at night. Firefighters continue to patrol around Summerhaven to ensure there is no active fire that could pose a threat to the residents in Summerhaven, Soldier Camp, and Willow Canyon.
Sabino Canyon, Bear Canyon, and Redington Road will remain closed. Access to Mount Lemmon will also cease until Nov. 1.
Opening for Sabino Canyon will be continually assessed and portions that are safe will open as soon as possible. Catalina State Park will reopen at the discretion of park officials.
Catalina Highway remains closed to the public at milepost zero without an anticipated reopening date. Officials say a portion of the fire in that area remains uncontained.
Closures and maps are available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.
The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4 transferred command of the Bighorn Fire back to the Coronado National Forest at 6 a.m. on Monday. Type 4 Incident Commander Corey Robinson has assumed command of the fire.
Sunday’s activity: The fire activity witnessed Saturday afternoon was in the West Fork of Sabino, north of the Arizona Trail, adding an additional 291 acres. As a result of the increase in acreage, the containment percentage decreased slightly from 95 percent to 89 percent.
Monday’s activity: Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire perimeter in the areas where fire is not yet contained.
Suppression repair efforts continue with chipping, backhaul, and suppression rehabilitation in the Summerhaven area, as well as other portions of the fire.
Tuesday’s activity: The fire remains active in the wilderness area, so smoke might be visible until there is significant rainfall. Firefighters will be in Catalina State Park performing suppression repair.
Weather: Today’s temperatures in the valley will reach 107 degrees with west winds up to 13 mph. Minimum humidity levels will range from 14% to 23% across the lower elevations. There is a slight chance of light showers over the fire perimeter tonight.
- If your area is set to “READY” you should prepare for threats to your community.
- If your area is put on “SET" mode, there is significant danger and you should consider voluntarily evacuating.
- When your area is put on “GO!" you should leave the area immediately.
The areas under a “GO!” order are:
- None
The areas under a “SET” order are:
- Mt. Lemmon
- Summerhaven
- Mt. Bigelow
- Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mt. Lemmon Communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon
The areas under a “READY” order are:
- Areas of the eastern Catalinas, east of Mt. Lemmon Highway at mile post 3, north of Redington Road, bounded on the north and east by the County line, including the community of Reddington
- The southeastern Catalinas areas around Redington Road, bounded by the forest service boundary on the west and by the county line on the east
- Community of Oracle
- Portions of east Golder Ranch area
- Catalina foothills areas east of Kolb Road within northern areas of Ventana Canyon neighborhoods
- Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Benito
- Oro Valley areas from Catalina State Park south to Magee Road
- Catalina foothills areas from First Avenue to Alvernon Way
- Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road, north of Skyline Drive
Residents are advised to sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.
Visit pima.gov/bighorn for the most up-to-date information on evacuation notices and county resources.
You can sign up for Oro Valley’s Code RED Emergency Alert System at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF3109484564.
Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)
Cascabel Road at the Cochise County/Pima County line is now open. Sabino Canyon, Bear Canyon, Redington Road and Catalina State Park are closed. Catalina Highway is closed to the public at milepost zero.
A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire area.
