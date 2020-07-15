Catalina Highway expected to reopen before Nov. 1, officials say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most of Mount Lemmon will remain closed until Nov 1. but you may get to visit areas like Summerhaven and cabins on private property sooner.
"We were really fearful and we just watched that fire," said Al Lecocq, an owner of cabins on Mount Lemmon. "Those firefighters were amazing and it seems like they directed that fire right around the town of Summerhaven."
Al and Carolyn Lecocq own and rent several cabins on Mount Lemmon.
"There's nothing worse than to have three properties just sitting with expenses and not receiving any income," he said. "For a small businessman it makes it tough."
People renting private cabins must provide proof of their reservation to go up the mountain.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Catalina Highway will reopen to the public once road work is finished and it's safe for travel. Once that happens, people can drive up the mountain to visit private property like Summerhaven and cabins not on federal land.
They anticipate the reopening to happen before November 1, but don't have an exact date. For some, waiting on that reopening is difficult. This September, Shannon Elfering planned to get married on Mount Lemmon, just like her parents did.
"It''s just more of a tradition, I want to follow in my mother and father's footsteps," Elfering said. "My dad passed away and I know it would make my mom really happy, so like I said, having to postpone it is really sad."
Postponing their wedding plans and weekend plans - along with many others in our community.
"It's sad because we love to go up there regardless," she said.
The U.S. Forest Service announced federal land on Mount Lemmon would be off limits until Nov. 1. That closure includes campsites and hiking trails. They say the closure is for public health and safety.
