Educators, parents to hit streets for Tucson Motor March 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona educators and parents will hit the streets for Tucson Motor March 2020 on Wednesday, July 15.
They’re trying to get the state to push back school re-openings until public health experts say it’s safe.
Educators say this is especially important since Arizona has the highest student-to-teacher ratio in the nation. That means classrooms are packed, so it will be hard for social distancing measures to be effective.
Teachers say they want to see a 14-day decline in COVID numbers before they head back, which follows guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We don’t understand enough about the virus to say it’s totally OK to bring hundreds of kids into one building with their teachers. We want to preserve life. That’s what we want. I don’t want any of my students to lose a parent or grandparent because we told them it was safe to come into the classroom,” Pueblo High School teacher Andrea Ayala said.
The group chose to peacefully protest by driving cars because with COVID-19 numbers rising, they didn’t want chant and yell in a large group, possibly spreading germs.
But they still wanted to physically demonstrate that many teachers do not feel safe returning Aug. 17.
The Motor March will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. through the heart of downtown.
Here's the plan:
- They will begin at the west side of Tucson High’s football field.
- They’ll head down Sixth Street to Euclid Avenue, then to Speedway Boulevard and back over to Fourth Avenue.
- Then, they’ll head to Congress and down to the state buildings, where they will continue to loop the complex.
