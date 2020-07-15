Estate planning during the COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Its one of those things where it’s important but it’s not urgent until it’s too late,” said David Karp Estate planning and Elder Law Attorney.
According to Karp, having an estate plan in place that includes health care power of attorney is important given the coronavirus pandemic.
“Things can happen quickly and trying to make a plan at the last minute is really difficult, especially if you’re put into isolation because you have Covid,” Karp said.
Although Karp is not seeing an increase in estate planning needs, he says people who do want to put a plan together, want it done quick. But, the pandemic is bringing up unusual challenges.
Karp said that working with clients who live in assisted living has gotten a lot tougher given that most of the general public is not allowed inside most assisted living facilities. He says he is still working to solve the issue because an estate plan typically requires two witnesses and a notary.
“It’s not simply signing a few documents, but thinking through what do you want to have happen,” said Karp.
He says he has very few young clients, but their need for a plan is equally as important as their parents or grandparents.
“I think it is important for everyone to have a plan. What that plan needs to have is going to vary depending on age and assets,” said Karp. “If you don’t have one and a decision needs to be made, it often times involves going to court and right now- that can be slow and expensive.”
Karp says there are default options on the Arizona Attorney General’s website—and although Karp doesn’t recommend them for most, he says they may work well for those in assisted living during the pandemic.
You will need to download, print and sign and follow further instructions online for those documents to be valid.
