Flash flood warning issued for portions of Pima, Pinal counties until 6:15 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties until 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
The areas included in the warning are Catalina, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.
“At 3:12 p.m., doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area,” NWS Tucson said in an alert.
The main worry is flooding around the Bighorn Fire burn scar, where we could see up to a half and inch of rain.
