National COVID-19 data now sent to HHS, local leaders are frustrated

According to CNN, HHS said the CDC’s database is inadequate to store and process the necessary information. HHS said hospitals will have a decreased burden of reporting and will no longer be required to enter COVID-19 hospital data into CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network for the purpose of receiving allocations of Remdesivir. Remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences Inc., has been shown to shorten recovery time for COVID-19 patients. HHS said because data will now be input daily, HHS can follow the most recent hospital admissions for COVID-19 and allocate based on these new-onset patients, for whom Remdesivir appears most beneficial. According to the site, Arizona has received 534 cases of the drug between July 10-19, the second most in the nation. Texas has received the most with nearly 860 cases of Remdesivir during the same time frame.