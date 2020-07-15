Now Hiring: Pima County hiring COVID-19 contact tracers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is now hiring for COVID-19 contact tracing jobs, which will be managed by Maximus Health Services Inc.
The county awarded the company a $10 million, six-month contract earlier this month. Maximus will perform extensive contract tracing under the direction of the Pima County Health Department to alert, educate, and isolate individuals who have had close contact with a known COVID-19 case.
Health experts have continued to say contact tracing could be key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus in a community.
According to the county, the plan is to start with hiring as many as 150 workers. The PCHD Director has said they could need up to 400 workers if the cases continues to increase in the area.
Pima County is looking to hire:
- 150 Contact Tracers at $18.50 per hour
- 6 Case Investigators at $30.00 per hour
- 8 Supervisors at $25.00 per hour
According to the job listing, responsibilities for contact tracers will include calling those identified to have had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in accordance with all performance standards, policy and procedures, and protocols. You must have a High School Diploma or GED.
You can click on the links above to find out more about each position.
According to the county, the jobs are for six-month contracts and may likely be extended. The positions are remote, or work from home, and applicants will need a computer, headset and internet access. The contractor may provide equipment if needed it.
Job seekers need to apply by emailing FSSHUMANCAPITAL@Maximus.com.
As contact tracing efforts continue to expand in Pima County, the Health Department encourages everyone to:
- Pick up the phone! The caller will provide verification that they are calling on behalf of the Pima County Health Department.
- Answer the questions you may be asked and follow the guidance provided. Any information you share is confidential and protected by law. It will not be shared with anyone else.
- Be prepared. If you are contacted by someone who says they have COVID-19 and you may be a close contact, think about the places and people you have been around since you time with that person. It may even be helpful to make notes.
- If you have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should stay at home and self-quarantine for 14 days, starting from the most recent day that you were possibly exposed to COVID-19. Monitor yourself, and maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet) from others at all times.
- Monitor for symptoms and notify your healthcare provider if you become ill.
For more information on contact tracing, visit www.pima.gov/covid-19.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.