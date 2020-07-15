Officials: Road to Mount Lemmon will reopen to public once repairs are completed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While most of Mount Lemmon will be closed to the public until Nov. 1, you may be able to head up long before then.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, July 15, said Catalina Highway will reopen once road repairs are complete and it is safe for travel.
The PCSD did not give a date for the reopening, but did say it would likely be well before Nov. 1.
When that happens, people will be allowed up the mountain to visit private property — like Summerhaven and cabins not on federal land.
On Tuesday, July 14, the U.S. Forest Service announced federal land on Mount Lemmon would be off limits until Nov. 1. That closure includes campsites and hiking trails.
The area has been closed since June due to the Bighorn Fire.
