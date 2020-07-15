Pima County facing election poll worker shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pima County Elections Department is facing a poll worker shortage for the upcoming August 4, 2020 primary election.
The county will open 260 polling places and will need about 1,800 workers to man them.
Right now, the elections department is about 150 workers short but that could grow if many just don’t show up on election day as has been the case in several primaries across the country.
“That’s probably my number one concern going forward, is the shortage of workers,” said Brad Nelson, the Director of Pima County Elections.
The county is hoping more workers will sign up and will take applications right up to election day.
The phone number to call for more information is 520-724-6830.
The pay is $155 for the day. Poll workers classes begin on July 26.
Nelson says a reason for the shortage is most of the poll worker pool is “elderly”, many of whom have underlying condition or comorbidities, so they’re sitting this one out.
So, unless more workers are found, polls will be open but possibly with fewer than the normal eight workers.
“Voters will not be served as quickly as they would like,” Nelson said. “And that’s going to lead to some issues with social distancing and things of that nature.”
While it’s unlikely to create lines, since most voters will cast ballots by mail, it could lead to some polling places being lightly staffed or the poll workers not showing up at all.
But Nelson says he will dispatch workers from his office to get names and phone numbers if anyone is in line and shuttle a ballot their home or workplace to make sure they get to vote.
Also, because of the virus, masks will be required to get into a polling place.
One will be provided if a person doesn’t have one when they arrive.
Also, special accommodations will be provided for those who choose not to wear a mask.
There may be a separate place for them to vote or they might use curbside service or fill out a ballot in their car.
Those options are also available to someone who does not want to enter the polling place to drop off a ballot or to fill out a ballot.
The polling places will also be prepared for the pandemic.
Nelson says the county has “an ample supply of face shields, masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, disinfectant wipe, floor tape and social distancing signs that are in bilingual text.”
But what he’s really hoping for is an ample supply of people.
“I would say I have concerns but I’m not losing sleep yet,” he said.
Yet, the key word here.
