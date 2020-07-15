Reid Park Zoo asking for community’s help after losing money during COVID-19 closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Reid Park Zoo is asking for the community’s help after losing over $1 million in revenue due to COVID-19 closures.
The zoo says they typically earn from admissions, memberships, programs, events, and zoo activities.
Make a donation: CLICK HERE. With the new COVID-19 CARES Act relief bill, you can claim up to a $600 deduction for charitable giving and you will not need to itemize on your 2020 tax return to receive it. If you do itemize, you may deduct charitable contributions up to 100 percent of your adjusted gross income.
Adopt an Animal: Symbolically adopt one of the animals at the zoo. Reid Park Zoo recently added a new adoption level that includes a virtual “chat” at the animal habitat of your choice.
Purchase Raffle Tickets: Enter to win a 2020 Ford F-150 truck or $10,000 through Angel Charity Chance Tickets (Enter Reid Park Zoo as the Seller) which will support the zoo’s upcoming World of Play Adventure Zone.
