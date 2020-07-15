TPD identifies suspects in Rodeo Park homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has identified two suspects who were involved in a deadly shooting at the southern parking lot of Rodeo Park on June 28, 2020.
The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Kevin Harris and 21-year-old Chadrick Joe.
Joe and Harris were located and arrested on July 13th. Following interviews, both suspects were booked into Pima County Jail on first-degree murder charges.
On June 28, just around 11 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to Rodeo Park. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with an adult female inside with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
The subject was identified as 29-year-old Tara A. Hufault.
Hufault was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced deceased.
Detectives learned Hufault was accompanied by two adult friends prior to the shooting and conducted several interviews. It is believed she was struck by gunfire while at Rodeo Park during a prearranged drug-related meeting.
Tucson Police Homicide Detectives continue investigations and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.