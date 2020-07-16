Arizona governor extends eviction moratorium, increases funding to public health initiatives fighting COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tenants in Arizona behind on rent because of the COVID-19 crisis will not be evicted this month thanks to an extension on the state’s eviction moratorium.
Gov. Doug Ducey extended his executive order that put a stay on evictions until Oct. 31, he announced in a press conference Thursday, July 16, 2020. The announcement comes just days before the first moratorium is set to expire Wednesday, July 22. Ducey also said he added $650,000 to help expand and improve staffing and administration of state rental assistance programs.
Right now, more than $6.4 billion have been given to more than 958,000 Arizonans who filed for unemployment, Ducey said during the conference. That’s compared to 17,000 residents, the number of Arizonans who filed for unemployment before the pandemic began.
Ducey said he will add $50 million to the state’s public health fund to help fight the novel coronavirus. Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the state’s health department, said the department has allocated $10 million to expand post-acute care capacity at facilities that care for patients after hospitalizations as well as home health care.
In the past week, Ducey said the state has seen a drop in cases as well as COVID-19 symptoms in state emergency rooms. However, intensive care units are nearing capacity statewide and ventilator usage is still increasing.
Since cases decreased over the last week, Ducey stood firm on Aug. 17 as the date for public schools to reopen. He said he has been in contact with education leaders in the to detail what the fall semester will look like.
The governor outlined a new program aimed at getting eligible residents free masks. To learn more about that program open to people 65 years old, older or with a health condition, click here.
