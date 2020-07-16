CBP: Arizona man tried to smuggle migrants in vehicle with corpse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal authorities said an Arizona man tried to smuggle six migrants into the United States while transporting human remains to a mortuary.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Border Patrol agents stopped the man in Douglas Monday, July 13.
"Shortly after 6 p.m., agents conducted an immigration inspection vehicle stop of a GMC SUV," CBP said in a news release. "They discovered six Mexican nationals hidden inside the vehicle, all illegally present in the United States."
Agents also found a body bag, which contained a corpse.
CBP said they believe the driver of the SUV is employed by a mortuary in southern Arizona.
The driver is facing federal smuggling charges while the migrants were processed for immigration violations.
The remains were transferred to a local mortuary, according to CBP.
