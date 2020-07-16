Interstate 10 closed due to hazmat fire at Amazon warehouse in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters are battling a fire caused by a chemical leak at an Amazon warehouse in west Phoenix.
According to an AZ Family article, Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department said an unidentified chemical is burning in a trailer on the property near 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Video from the scene showed a large amount of smoke coming from the area where trucks are stored at the warehouse.
Keller said all surrounding buildings within 1,000 yards of the area are being evacuated. An apartment complex north of Interstate 10 has been ordered to shelter in place until further notice.
Interstate 10 is closed in both directions from 67th Ave to 83rd Ave due to the hazmat situation. To read the full story, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.