PCSO finds half-a-million dollars worth in cocaine in woman’s suitcase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Office booked a woman into the Pima County Adult Detention Center after confiscating more than 49 pounds of cocaine.
On July 15, 2020 detectives with the Major Investigations Unit had contact with the woman near the 5000 block of 12th Avenue.
The woman was identified as Dinorah Aguilazocho Roman.
Detectives searched Roman’s suitcase- finding more than 49 pounds of cocaine totaling to half-a-million dollars.
Roman is facing multiple felony charges.
Investigations are still ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.