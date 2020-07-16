Silver Alert: Authorities search for missing man from Payson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials statewide are looking for a Payson-area man who left the city early Thursday, July 16.
Larry James Houser, 80, left his Payson driving his 2019 gray Ford Ranger with the license plate OK—V14092 at around 1:22 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He told loved ones he was heading to Oklahoma but left his insulin medication behind and has not been seen since .
Houser is described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 206-pound man, with gray hair and blue eyes, the release stated. Anyone with information on Houser’s whereabouts should call the Payson Police Department at (928)-474-3288.
