TFP warning public on Bighorn runoffs during monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department shared video from Pima County’s Twitter page showing serious Bighorn Fire runoff at the Cañada del Oro Wash at Edwin Road.
The video was taken on July 15, 2020 and shows mass amounts of debris from the fire in the flow stream.
TFP says that runoff from the Bighorn Fire will be a serious issue this year and reminds the public to be extra careful during monsoon season.
According to Pima County officials, wildfires like Bighorn leave the ground charred, barren, and unable to absorb water- increasing the chances of a flash flood.
“Even a light rain can produce devastating flash floods and mud flows, often with little warning, " said Pima County on Twitter.
TFP reminds the public to “turn around, don’t drown” and to take the matter seriously.
