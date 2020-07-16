Tucson Motor March urges Governor Ducey to hold off on school start date for in-person classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While some parents, teachers and students are ready for school to return next month, others are saying “slow-down”.
Wednesday night, about 100 people brought their coronavirus concerns to the streets of Tucson.
“‘Ducey pay attention!‘” said Lisa Nabours as she wrote that message in marker on her car. “‘Open schools only when it’s safe.' It is not safe to do that right now. ‘We are number one in COVID, number 49 in education.’”
Nabours, who teaches at Innovation Tech, is not the only one feeling this way.
“Because our COVID rates are so high right now, bringing large groups of people together within a school is not a good idea,” said Andrea Ayala, a Teacher at Pueblo High.
Worried in-person instruction will drive up cases further, many decided to get behind the wheel and make their voices heard with their horn.
The Tucson Motor March 2020 looped through downtown.
Signs that read, ‘Science is Real’, ‘This Teacher has had Enough’ and ‘Skills can be Learned but Lives Cannot be Replaced’ showed just how serious educators are.
“We are all scared of it,” said Nabours. “I don’t want to give it to my students, I don’t want to catch it from my students.”
“My children can’t lose their mother because we were brought to campus when it was unsafe,” said Ayala. “Also, we know that even healthy people are sometimes dying from this virus … and we have had children die of the virus. In Arizona, I think there has been seven or eight children that have died.”
Districts can begin offering in-person classes on August 17th. Those who wish to remain fully remote say their hands are tied.
“[Governor Doug Ducey’s] very restrictive Executive Order prevents districts from doing that without assuming extreme financial losses,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, the Superintendent of Tucson Unified School District (TUSD).
“I want funding for our district and for all the districts in Arizona so they can operate under these emergency conditions we are in, and so they are not punished for something they can’t control,” Ayala said.
What teachers can control is their response.
That’s why the group plans to continue rolling through the streets of Tucson until the Governor agrees to hold off on the physical reopening of schools until health officials give the green light.
“We need to air on the side of keeping people alive,” said Jessica Slade, a Teacher at Cholla High.
Several Motor Marches took place across the state on Wednesday. KOLD News 13 reached out to Governor Doug Ducey’s office for comment. We are waiting to hear back.
