Amber Alert issued for missing children in Miss.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Zaikeith Horn (black shirt) and Zyairah Hampton (pink shirt). They were last seen with Nickolas Hampton. (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By Justin Dixon | July 17, 2020 at 4:53 AM MST - Updated July 17 at 5:15 AM

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton of Greenville MS.

Zakeith Horn is described as a 3-year-old black male, 3 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy tee shirt with animal print and black pants.

Zyairah Hampton is described as a 1-year-old, black female, 29 inches tall, weighing 24 pounds with brown eyes and black ponytail hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a diaper.

Zaikeith Horn (black shirt) and Zyairah Hampton (pink shirt)
Zaikeith Horn (black shirt) and Zyairah Hampton (pink shirt) (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton are accompanied by Nickolas Hampton.

Nickolas Hampton is described as a 23-year-old black male, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and black short hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweat pants.

The last known location was the 1200 Block of Hwy 82 in Greenville, MS. At this time it is unknown if a vehicle is being used.

Nickolas Hampton is the alleged abductor of Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton.
Nickolas Hampton is the alleged abductor of Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton. (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton or Nickolas Hampton contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855- 642-5378.

