Authorities: Arizona man sexually abused infant multiple times

Michael William Spatz, of Tempe, allegedly shared videos of the assault

Michael William Spatz, of Tempe, has been accused of filming himself sexually abusing an infant multiple times.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 17, 2020 at 10:54 AM MST - Updated July 17 at 10:54 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said an Arizona man repeatedly sexually abused an infant and recorded video of the assaults.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Michael William Spatz, of Tempe, is facing charges sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.

The Attorney General’s Office said Spatz shared videos of the abuse and those videos were discovered in Canada by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Spatz was arrested in his Tempe home on June 26.

Authorities said the victim, an 11-month-old boy, is living with his mother and the Arizona Department of Child Safety is providing services to him and his family.

Spatz is being held in Maricopa County on a $750,000 bond and his next court date is Aug. 24.

