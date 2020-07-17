Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona needs volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is asking people to sign up and help with drive-thru food distributions.
In the upcoming weeks, the food bank will need volunteers to help with their operation at Kino Stadium.
Shifts will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-10:30 a.m.
The work is physically demanding and will require loading boxes and bags of food into vehicles while working outside in high temperatures.
Volunteers will be required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing.
“We are taking every precaution to keep volunteers safe in these times of COVID-19,” said Community Food Bank CEO Michael McDonald. “We also know that people who volunteer get a lot out of it, by helping others and reaching out to people in need in our community.”
The food bank is looking for 40 to 60 volunteers on each of those days. On average, they serve nearly 1,000 households through drive-thru distributions at Kino.
Because of the high number of volunteers needed, group are encouraged to sign up.
Anyone organizing a group to volunteer should send an email to volunteer@communityfoodbank.org.
