FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms expected over the weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 17, 2020 at 4:07 AM MST - Updated July 17 at 4:07 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Finally... some relief! Temps are on their way down down, and rain chances are on their way up!

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms possible. Partly clear with lows around 80F.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 102F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.

MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 103F.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 100F.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

