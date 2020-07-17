FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms expected over the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Finally... some relief! Temps are on their way down down, and rain chances are on their way up!
FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.
TONIGHT: Isolated storms possible. Partly clear with lows around 80F.
SATURDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 102F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.
MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 103F.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly sunny with a high of 100F.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
