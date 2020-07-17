Here’s how you can get free face masks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona residents have a few opportunities to get free face coverings in the coming days.
Tucson residents need only stop by a one of six locations in the city between 7 and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18.
The city of Tucson has 48,000 washable face coverings to hand out, 8,000 for each of the following locations:
- Ward 1: Mission Manor Park, Main Parking Lot, 5900 S 12th Ave.
- Ward 2: Udall Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 7200 E Tanque Verde Road
- Ward 3: Mayor’s Office - Donna Liggins Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 2160 N 6th Ave.
- Ward 4: Lincoln Park, Main Parking Lot, 4325 S. Pantano Road
- Ward 5: El Pueblo Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 101 W. Irvington Road
- Ward 6: Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 E 1st St.
Arizona residents 65 years old and up, and those who are considered medically vulnerable, can sign up for free masks at https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-order-masks
Gov. Doug Ducey announced the free mask program during a news conference Thursday, July 16. The masks come from Hanes, which has partnered with the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Each order will provide five washable, reusable cloth masks, one order per household.
AZDHS provided the customer service line for Hanes for those with more questions. That number is 1-800-503-6698. They are available Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on the free face masks, go to their FAQ page.
