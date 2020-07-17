Indiana woman arrested for allegedly torturing and killing cats and dogs.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman in Indiana is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found videos on social media where she is allegedly seen torturing and killing animals.
The FBI investigated 19-year-old Krystal Cherika Scott of Kokomo, Ind.
Scott is facing federal charges in connection with the investigation, including one count of animal crushing and another of creating animal crush videos.
The FBI says Scott allegedly posted “images and videos of torturing and graphically killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning and other means”.
The videos and images do not show Scott’s face, but 2019 live stream videos recovered by authorities show her “wearing a coyote mask or a cat skull mask” while mutilating felines.
According to the investigation, Scott continued to post videos and pictures of animal cruelty on social media websites including Instagram and TikTok up until July 8.
Live stream footage showed images of her vehicle and the interior and exterior of her residence.
On July 14, FBI agents and local law enforcement officers executed search warrants- recovering animal parts and skulls from her home that are consistent with the size of cats and dogs- according to sources.
The FBI is currently investigating Scott’s phone, which is believed to have been used to make the videos.
Scott’s alleged actions are a violation under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. If convicted, she could face up to seven years in prison, three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.