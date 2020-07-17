Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for suspect involved in auto theft during date

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators are searching for a suspect involved in a vehicle theft following a date earlier this year.
Auto theft detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department say the truck was taken from the victim following a date with the suspect on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The two met on an online dating app and, after the date, the suspect took the victim’s keys from inside the victim’s house then took off with their 2005 Ford truck, according to a news release from PCSD.
Investigators recovered the vehicle but the suspect is still at large. During the date, the suspect told the victim their name is “Josh,” however, their true identity is still unknown.
Detectives are looking for a 5-foot-7-inch Hispanic man with dark hair and a beard, the release stated.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at 88crime.org.
