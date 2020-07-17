Pima County taking COVID-19 contact tracing seriously

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will begin a more aggressive contact tracing program to track down victims of the coronavirus next week. The first new wave of workers will be full time by Friday July 24, 2020 following their initial training.
The county inked a $10 million deal with Maximus Health Systems of Scottsdale to hire at least 150 workers to do the contact tracing.
In a nutshell, when someone tests positive, the next step is to find out who they’ve been in contact with and quarantine them so they can’t infect others.
That’s likely the most effective way to control the spread of the virus to bring down the number of cases.
“Test, case investigate, contact tracing within three days, people isolate,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Medical Director for Pima County. “That will rapidly bring them down.”
But in order for the system to work, the general populace will need to cooperate.
Based on the struggle to get people to wear a mask during the pandemic, that may be a challenge.
“I do imagine there will be some people who elect for many different reasons to not be able to cooperate,” Dr Cullen said.
All of the workers will be from Pima County and preferably bilingual. That way, the worker are invested in protecting their own community.
Dr. Cullen said that Maximus received a “tremendous number” of applications which it is culling now. Some workers have already been hired.
The tracers will begin a training program Monday which will take three to four days.
The information given to the workers will not be for public dissemination.
