REMARKABLE RECOVERY: Tucson Woman Discharged from Hospital after Battling COVID-19 for Three Months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was an emotional victory walk. After spending more than 100 days in hospitals and health care facilities in Tucson battling COVID-19, Sara McMillan was finally able to return home.
On Thursday, she walked out of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Tucson and was greeted by cheers and applause from family, friends and nurses.
“To lose three months of your life over this disease, it’s just … hard,” said McMillan. “I have a friend who has lost four friends – FOUR -- in the last week, four of them to this [virus]. It makes you glad you’re here because the healthcare in Tucson is so good.”
McMillan says before being diagnosed with the virus, she didn’t really think much of it.
“I was healthy,” she said. “I wasn’t sick, I worked full time and I just assumed I wouldn’t get it.”
In early April, McMillan tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother, Jean Gassoway, drove her to the emergency room at Banner UMC when her condition took a turn.
“I had taken her to the hospital in a car that morning and she was walking. Then, all of the sudden, she was in real trouble,” said Gassoway.
“Because I’m a diabetic, it’s like [COVID-19] picks on the ones who can’t fight it,” McMillan said.
At only 48-years-old, McMillan was put on a ventilator. For seven weeks, she relied on a machine to help her breathe. Since she was sedated, McMillan only remembers not being able to move.
“It was a rollercoaster,” said Gassoway. “One day, ‘Oh, it looks good’, then for two days, things were bad. She had developed pneumonia after pneumonia and a fungal infection. Each time, the doctor would come to me and say, ‘I don’t know, this is very serious’.”
There were times Gassoway worried her daughter wouldn’t make it. McMillan became part of a new research program at Banner UMC.
“That’s when I really started to turn around,” she said, “when I received plasma [from a recovered COVID-19 patient].”
The whole time, McMillan fought to beat the virus for the greatest reason of all.
“My son,” she said. “That’s what motivated me and kept me going.”
As a single mother of a 13-year-old boy with autism, not coming home wasn’t an option.
“It just makes it that much harder to lose your mom and not know,” said McMillan. “I can’t imagine what he was thinking and going through. I had to get better.”
“She was so positive, she believed in herself and she was determined [to get] out of that state … and she did it,” said Lynn Ndumbe, a Registered Nurse at Encompass Health.
McMillan says the virus is a lonely one. On Thursday, she hugged her mother for the first time in months. As she looks forward to reuniting with her son this weekend, McMillan shares an urgent plea.
“I would just like to see people be careful and follow the rules,” she said.
Banner UMC is asking former COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for critically ill patients. The benefits are still being investigated.
To donate, you must:
- Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19
- Be fully recovered and symptom-free for at least 14 days
- Be at least age 17 years old, weighing at least 110 pounds
- Be in good health and feeling well
If you meet the criteria, you can contact Sara Knight, a clinical trial senior manager at Banner UMC, at 520-903-8248 or Sara.Knight@bannerhealth.com.
