SPD begins process to join ALEAP

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On July 15, 2020 the Sahuarita Police Department began the process of becoming accredited through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
ALEAP is a voluntary process designed to ensure that police departments in Arizona deliver safe, efficient and effective delivery of law enforcement.
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland says, “The accreditation process via ALEAP will employ an intensive review of our policies and procedures to ensure they are up to date and consistent with best practices in law enforcement.”
This accreditation is coming in a time where law enforcement protocols are being highly questioned- and supported by viral videos of police brutality.
“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from Arizona law enforcement agencies,” said ALEAP Accreditation Program Manager Kevin E. Rhea.
After completion of a self-assessment period, assessors from ALEAP will visit SPD to ensure they’ve complied with standard requirements for licensing.
Rhea said ALEAP assessors will review written documents, interview agency members and visit offices where compliance standards can be observed.
“Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”
The license is valid for four years. If approved, SPD will submit annual reports to ALEAP attesting to continued compliance to initial standards.
Pima County currently has two police agencies licensed under ALEAP- the Marana Police Department and the University of Arizona Police Department.
Accreditation through ALEAP can take up to two years, but Chief Noland has directed staff to complete the process in a shorter time period.
For a list of other agencies licensed in Arizona, click [here].
To see ALEAP’s Accreditation Standard Manual click [here].
